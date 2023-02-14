ABM Inter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.44 crore, down 29.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.44 crore in December 2022 down 29.91% from Rs. 32.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2022 down 366.38% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2022 down 241.4% from Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2021.

ABM Inter shares closed at 44.35 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -41.34% returns over the last 6 months and -51.71% over the last 12 months.