    ABM Inter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.44 crore, down 29.91% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ABM International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.44 crore in December 2022 down 29.91% from Rs. 32.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2022 down 366.38% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2022 down 241.4% from Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2021.

    ABM Inter shares closed at 44.35 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -41.34% returns over the last 6 months and -51.71% over the last 12 months.

    ABM International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.4417.3832.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.4417.3832.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.7223.0723.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.260.484.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.210.340.26
    Depreciation0.020.020.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.120.182.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.37-6.701.39
    Other Income0.130.200.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.24-6.501.53
    Interest0.100.010.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.35-6.511.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.35-6.511.24
    Tax0.140.000.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.49-6.510.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.49-6.510.93
    Equity Share Capital9.419.419.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.64-6.290.99
    Diluted EPS-2.64-6.290.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.64-6.290.99
    Diluted EPS-2.64-6.290.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:00 am