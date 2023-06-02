Abhishek Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, down 99.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Abhishek Infraventures are:Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in March 2023 down 99.63% from Rs. 111.24 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 up 1890.59% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2023 up 1650% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.
Abhishek Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2022.
|Abhishek Infra shares closed at 4.00 on June 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 47.60% returns over the last 6 months and -23.08% over the last 12 months.
|Abhishek Infraventures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.41
|--
|111.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.41
|--
|111.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|110.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|1.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.01
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|0.22
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.31
|-0.23
|-0.02
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.31
|-0.23
|-0.02
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.30
|-0.23
|-0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.30
|-0.23
|-0.02
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.30
|-0.23
|-0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.30
|-0.23
|-0.02
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.30
|-0.23
|-0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|5.05
|5.05
|3.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.60
|-0.71
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|0.60
|-0.71
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.60
|-0.71
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|0.60
|-0.71
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited