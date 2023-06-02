Abhishek Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, down 99.63% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.41 -- 111.24 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.41 -- 111.24 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 110.13 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 1.06 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.03 0.01 0.02 Depreciation -- -- -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.07 0.22 0.06 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.31 -0.23 -0.02 Other Income -- -- 0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.31 -0.23 -0.02 Interest 0.00 0.00 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.30 -0.23 -0.02 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.30 -0.23 -0.02 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.30 -0.23 -0.02 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.30 -0.23 -0.02 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.30 -0.23 -0.02 Equity Share Capital 5.05 5.05 3.25 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.60 -0.71 -0.05 Diluted EPS 0.60 -0.71 -0.05 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.60 -0.71 -0.05 Diluted EPS 0.60 -0.71 -0.05 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited