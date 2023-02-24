AASTAFIN Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, up 212.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in December 2022 up 212.35% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 up 751.1% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 up 758.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

AASTAFIN EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2021.

AASTAFIN shares closed at 29.75 on February 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 178.04% returns over the last 6 months and 97.02% over the last 12 months.