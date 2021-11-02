Aaron Industrie Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.71 crore, up 16.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.71 crore in September 2021 up 16.08% from Rs. 8.37 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2021 up 45.55% from Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021 up 51% from Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2020.

Aaron Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.56 in September 2020.

Aaron Industrie shares closed at 108.45 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 104.82% returns over the last 6 months and 297.98% over the last 12 months.