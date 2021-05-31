Aaron Industrie Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.70 crore, up 17.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.70 crore in March 2021 up 17.43% from Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2021 up 50.24% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2021 up 16.38% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2020.

Aaron Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.55 in March 2020.

Aaron Industrie shares closed at 86.90 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.55% returns over the last 6 months and 302.69% over the last 12 months.