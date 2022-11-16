A K Spintex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.69 crore, up 68.25% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A K Spintex are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.69 crore in September 2022 up 68.25% from Rs. 17.05 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in September 2022 up 5600.47% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.21 crore in September 2022 up 369.37% from Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2021.
A K Spintex EPS has increased to Rs. 4.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.
A K Spintex shares closed at 68.25 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 48.69% returns over the last 6 months and 156.58% over the last 12 months.
|A K Spintex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.69
|27.76
|17.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.69
|27.76
|17.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.83
|6.71
|4.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.35
|0.98
|0.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.02
|2.83
|2.65
|Depreciation
|1.80
|1.20
|0.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.33
|13.57
|7.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.35
|2.46
|0.27
|Other Income
|0.06
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.41
|2.46
|0.27
|Interest
|0.23
|0.21
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.18
|2.25
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.18
|2.25
|0.05
|Tax
|0.75
|0.35
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.43
|1.90
|0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.43
|1.90
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|5.03
|5.03
|5.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.83
|3.77
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|4.83
|3.77
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.83
|3.77
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|4.83
|3.77
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited