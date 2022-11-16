English
    A K Spintex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.69 crore, up 68.25% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A K Spintex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.69 crore in September 2022 up 68.25% from Rs. 17.05 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in September 2022 up 5600.47% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.21 crore in September 2022 up 369.37% from Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2021.

    A K Spintex EPS has increased to Rs. 4.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.

    A K Spintex shares closed at 68.25 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 48.69% returns over the last 6 months and 156.58% over the last 12 months.

    A K Spintex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.6927.7617.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.6927.7617.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.836.714.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.350.980.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.022.832.65
    Depreciation1.801.200.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.3313.577.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.352.460.27
    Other Income0.06----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.412.460.27
    Interest0.230.210.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.182.250.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.182.250.05
    Tax0.750.350.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.431.900.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.431.900.04
    Equity Share Capital5.035.035.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.833.770.08
    Diluted EPS4.833.770.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.833.770.08
    Diluted EPS4.833.770.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

