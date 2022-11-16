A K Spintex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.69 crore, up 68.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.69 crore in September 2022 up 68.25% from Rs. 17.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in September 2022 up 5600.47% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.21 crore in September 2022 up 369.37% from Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2021.

A K Spintex EPS has increased to Rs. 4.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.

A K Spintex shares closed at 68.25 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 48.69% returns over the last 6 months and 156.58% over the last 12 months.