App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 08:46 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Dow slumps 2,000 points after oil shock

Trading on both the indices has been suspended for 15 minutes and will re-open at 9.49 am ET.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Wall Street's main stock indexes plummeted and the Dow Jones Industrials crashed 2,000 points on Monday as a 22 percent slump in oil prices and the rapid spread of the coronavirus amplified fears of a global recession.

Trading on US stock exchanges was halted immediately after opening, as the benchmark S&P 500 fell 7 percent to its lowest since June 2019, triggering an automatic 15-minute cutout put in place after the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

The energy index slumped 15.3 percent to its lowest level since August 2004 and crude prices were on track for their worst day in three decades as Saudi Arabia moved to significantly raise oil production after OPEC's supply cut agreement with Russia collapsed.

Close

"The lower it does go, the more people are likely to panic even further," said Rick Meckler a partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

related news

"Given the circuit breaker program, it's more likely than not that selling won't continue at this pace throughout the day, but the psychology of things is very much a herd mentality."

Wall Street's fear gauge, halted for the first half hour after opening, jumped to its highest level since the 2008 crisis, while the Nasdaq Composite was on track for its biggest one-day percentage fall since 2011.

Declines on the blue-chip Dow were led by oil majors Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp, which fell more than 7 percent.

At 10:40 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1,424.47 points, or 5.51 percent, at 24,440.31, while the S&P 500 was down 160.27 points, or 5.39 percent, at 2,812.10. The Nasdaq Composite was down 446.08 points, or 5.20 percent, at 8,129.54.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by more than 21-to-1 on the NYSE and 19-to-1 on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 211 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 867 new lows.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury was on course for its biggest one-day fall in almost a decade, sending shares of rate-sensitive financials down 7.9 percent.

Traders now expect US Federal Reserve policymakers to cut interest rates for the second time this month when they meet next week.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 07:12 pm

tags #Dow Jones industrial average #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.