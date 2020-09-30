DoT to oppose Aircel, RCom spectrum sale unless AGR dues paid: Report

The government might oppose transfer of the right to use spectrum of bankrupt telecom companies such Aircel and Reliance Communications (RCom), unless the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues are cleared. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will challenge the move before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) makes a decision, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The Supreme Court on September 25 allowed the NCLAT to decide on the issue of spectrum sale in the case of Aircel.

If not the companies, then their buyer or recipient of the spectrum under the insolvency proceedings should be held liable for the outstanding AGR dues, officials told The Economic Times.

"The telcos can get clearance (to go ahead with spectrum transfer) if they pay their statutory dues," one of the officials said in the report.

"If they (bankrupt telcos) are unwilling, will the buyer (of spectrum) pay? The telcos need to make this clear," the official added.