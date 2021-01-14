Dixon Technologies to make Nokia mobile phones, Toshiba TVs in India: Report

Phones (Representative image)

Dixon Technologies has won a contract from Nokia to manufacture the latter’s mobile phones and smart TV, besides manufacturing contracts from Lloyd, Intex and Toshiba as well.

Dixon will through its subsidiary Padget Electronics begin assembling phones for Nokia and Motorola parent HMD Global, at its Noida factory, The Economic Times reported.

Further, smart TVs of Intex, Lloyd, Nokia and Toshiba will be manufactured at its Chittor factory, two sources told the paper. Financial details are not yet known.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

India’s second largest electronics manufacturer, began assembling LG smartphones at this factory in July 2020.

The deals have put Dixon “well on track to become the first Indian electronics manufacturing services (EMS) player to compete with Chinese and Vietnamese giants,” one sources added.

Notably, this is the first time that Japanese brand Toshiba will be manufacturing its TVs in India and another contract for the product has also been awarded to Videotex International, the report said.

The companies did not respond to queries, it added.

Besides these new deals, the company already manufactures TVs for Flipkart’s Marg, Panasonic, Philips, Samsung, Sansui, TCL and Xiaomi; and mobile phones for Gionee, Panasonic and Samsung. Apart from these, Dixon is also manufacturing twin wireless speakers for boAt.

Dixon Technologies is approved for government incentives for incremental production of mobiles and is investing Rs 250 crore to expand this – Rs 75 crore of which will be used in Phase 1.

The company has also considered entry into the Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) hardware market for products such as desktops, laptops, servers and tablets. It was also preparing to open a factory in South India for the purpose.