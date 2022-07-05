English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Distressed Vauld likely to be acquired by crypto lender Nexo

    The cryptocurrency exchange had on July 4 suspended all withdrawals, trading and deposits on its platform with immediate effect

    Moneycontrol News
    July 05, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image


    A day after it suspended operations, crypto platform Vauld on July 5 said it signed an indicative term sheet with crypto lender Nexo which would acquire the Singapore-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange.

    Announcing on Twitter, Vauld’s co-founder and CEO Darshan Bhatija said, “I understand that a lot of our customers are nervous about your funds. We are working tirelessly to ensure your financials are protected. To that end, we've signed an indicative term sheet with @Nexo to acquire up to 100% of Vauld.”

    “The completion of this transaction is pending due diligence—which both teams are working on as we speak. Vauld has strived to deliver long term value to all customers, and we believe coming under the @Nexo umbrella will significantly help achieve this.”

     

    Close

    Related stories

    The development was first reported by The Block.

    Nexo's co-founder Antoni Trenchev told the publication that the term sheet will provide the London-based firm a 60-day exclusive exploratory period wherein it will conduct the due diligence process. Nexo will be looking at restructuring Vauld or provide immediate liquidity based on Vauld's assets.

    On July 4, Bhatija said in a blogpost that the company had suspended all withdrawals, trading and deposits on its platform with immediate effect.

    The platform saw customer withdrawals in excess of $197.7 million since June 12, 2022 when the decline of the cryptocurrency market excerbated following the collapse of Terraform Lab’s UST stablecoin, Celsius network pausing withdrawals and Three Arrows Capital defaulting on loans.

    Vauld, founded in 2018 by Darshan Bathija and Sanju Kurian, helped crypto investors earn and borrow crypto, including borrowing against your own assets and having no cap on daily withdrawals.

    The firm is backed by marquee investors including Coinbase Ventures, PayPal co-founder and billionaire investor Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures, CMT Digital,  Gumi Cryptos, Robert Leshner and Cadenza Capital.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #acquisitions #Crypto #Vauld
    first published: Jul 5, 2022 04:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.