    Depleting coal inventory prompts warnings of energy crisis across 12 states

    Moneycontrol News
    April 19, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

    Depleting coal inventory has prompted warnings of an impending energy crisis in 12 states from public sector power engineers, according to CNBC-Tv18, as domestic power demand hit a 38 year high in the first fortnight of April.

    All India Power Engineers Federation chairman Shailendra Dubey has urged the government to take immediate steps to resolve the looming crisis.

    Power outages have been reported in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Haryana, among other states.

    Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company on April 19 to discuss the crisis.

    State energy minister Nitin Raut on April 15 warned of an energy crisis and blamed the Centre for poor management of coal supply.

    Raut mentioned that a spike in activity across the state after the pandemic subsided has led to a surge in demand.

    Speaking on the situation in Bihar, Union power minister RK Singh on April 15 said that the demand for electricity has increased nearly nine per cent and the supply of coal has not increased at the same pace.

    Last month, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot met his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel and said that if the latter does not help there will be a blackout.

     



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #energy crisis #power #power crisis
    first published: Apr 19, 2022 10:10 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved.