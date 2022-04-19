English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Maharashtra CM to meet state utility brass today to resolve worsening power crisis

    State Energy Minister Nitin Raut on April 15 warned of an energy crisis in the state amid low coal stock to fire thermal power plants, and blamed the Centre for poor management of coal supply

    Moneycontrol News
    April 19, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST
    Maharashtra has been witnessing load shedding due to rising electricity demand and a coal shortfall. (Representative image)

    Maharashtra has been witnessing load shedding due to rising electricity demand and a coal shortfall. (Representative image)

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting with officials of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) on April 19 to discuss the ongoing power crisis.

    State Energy Minister Nitin Raut on April 15 warned of an energy crisis in the state amid low coal stock to fire thermal power plants, and blamed the Centre for poor management of coal supply. “Some plants in Maharashtra are left with 1.5 days of coal, some with 3 days and some others with 6 days of coal," he pointed out.

    Raut mentioned that a spike in activity across the state after the pandemic subsided has led to a surge in electricity demand and, in turn, a shortage.

    Some parts of Nashik and Marathwada are without power for up to eight hours a day. Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Navi Mumbai have so far not been affected. Pune is also unlikely to face blackouts.

    Raut said efforts are being made to avoid load-shedding but the power demand has risen due to the summer heat. He said that as per the contract with the Centre, the state has not been provided with the necessary APM gas. "If load-shedding has to be resolved then coal, water and gas are needed," he said.

    Close

    Related stories

    The minister, however, assured that the state government is working to resolve the power crisis. Restrictions on the use of power are expected to continue in the state until April 22.

    Union Minister Raosaheb Danve had earlier stated that lack of planning by the Maharashtra government had led to the shortage of coal and resultant power shortage in the state.

    Power outages have also been reported in states like Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Jharkhand and Haryana.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #coal #energy crisis #load shedding #Maharashtra #power crisis
    first published: Apr 19, 2022 08:31 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.