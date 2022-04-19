Maharashtra CM to meet state utility brass today to resolve worsening power crisis

Maharashtra has been witnessing load shedding due to rising electricity demand and a coal shortfall. (Representative image)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting with officials of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) on April 19 to discuss the ongoing power crisis.

State Energy Minister Nitin Raut on April 15 warned of an energy crisis in the state amid low coal stock to fire thermal power plants, and blamed the Centre for poor management of coal supply. “Some plants in Maharashtra are left with 1.5 days of coal, some with 3 days and some others with 6 days of coal," he pointed out.

Raut mentioned that a spike in activity across the state after the pandemic subsided has led to a surge in electricity demand and, in turn, a shortage.

Some parts of Nashik and Marathwada are without power for up to eight hours a day. Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Navi Mumbai have so far not been affected. Pune is also unlikely to face blackouts.

Raut said efforts are being made to avoid load-shedding but the power demand has risen due to the summer heat. He said that as per the contract with the Centre, the state has not been provided with the necessary APM gas. "If load-shedding has to be resolved then coal, water and gas are needed," he said.

The minister, however, assured that the state government is working to resolve the power crisis. Restrictions on the use of power are expected to continue in the state until April 22.

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve had earlier stated that lack of planning by the Maharashtra government had led to the shortage of coal and resultant power shortage in the state.

Power outages have also been reported in states like Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Jharkhand and Haryana.





