English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS|INTEL presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES, a virtual conclave on Tuesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Delhi High Court refuses urgent hearing to Google's appeal against order directing CCI hearing

    The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has summoned Google and Indian startups on April 25 to hear the latter's plea against the tech giant's new in-app user choice billing policy.

    S.N.Thyagarajan
    April 25, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
    Google

    Google

    A Division Bench of Delhi High Court on April 25 refused to urgently hear an appeal by Google against the single judge order asking the Competition Commission of India to hear applications moved by Indian startups against Google's user choice billing system.

    The CCI is slated to hear the applications by startups at 2:30 PM on April 25.

    The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has summoned Google and Indian startups on April 25 to hear the latter's plea against the tech giant's new in-app user choice billing policy.

    CCI is also likely to ask about Google's compliance status with its October 2022 order where it asked the tech giant to not restrict app developers from using any third-party billing or payment processing services to purchase apps or for in-app billing on Google Play besides a range of corrective measures to modify the company's app payment policies.

    On April 24, in a plea by a bunch of Indian startups, Delhi High Court asked the CCI to hear applications moved against Google's user choice billing system.

    Related stories

    Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), a think tank, moved court against the competition regulator and the search engine giant, seeking CCI to urgently investigate Google's user choice billing system (UCB) as it violates the anti-trust watchdog's October 25, 2022 order. Google is to introduce the new billing system on April 26.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    S.N.Thyagarajan
    Tags: #CCI Vs Google #Competition Commission (CCI) #Google billing system #Google CCI
    first published: Apr 25, 2023 11:02 am