Delhi airport’s T2 terminal reopens after two-month COVID-19 closure

File image: A laboratory technician carries swab samples collected from passengers amid COVID-19 pandemic, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport resumed flight operations from Terminal 2 (T2) on July 22 around two months after the facility's usage was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s second wave.

T2 started handling flight operations on October 1, 2020 after the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic had subsided. However, the terminal was subsequently closed due to a significant drop in domestic air traffic amid the pandemic’s second wave. During this period, only Terminal 3 (T3) of the airport was handling flight operations.

GoFirst shifts operations

With operations at T2 resuming at midnight, GoFirst (erstwhile GoAir) moved all its domestic operations there.

IndiGo, India’s largest carrier by domestic market share, also moved a part of its domestic operations to T2. Flight numbers from IndiGo’s 6E 2000 to 6E 2999 series will arrive and depart from T2. Other flight of the low-cost carrier will continue to operate from Terminal 3.

GoAir and IndiGo have been allowed to open 11 and 16 counters, respectively at T2 to cater to customers, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) earlier said in a statement.

T2 will witness around 200 air traffic movements per day, divided evenly between departures and arrivals, according to aviation analysis platform Network Thoughts. This number will increase progressively up to around 280 movements by August-end, the airport's operator said.

The terminal is expected to witness around 25,000 passenger footfall in the initial phase, GMR Group-led DIAL said.

Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 remains closed for all operations as it is undergoing redevelopment and expansion.​