    Data protection bill sensitive issue, needs extensive discussions, says Vaishnaw

    Some six-seven tricky issues need to be resolved and the government has sought feedback from states on the bill, the IT minister has said

    Moneycontrol News
    February 23, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST
    IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Lok Sabha. (file photo)

    The government was not planning to drop the data protection bill and bring in new legislation but there were a few tricky issues that needed to be addressed, information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said.

    In a wide-ranging interview to CNBC-TV18 on February 22, the minister talked about the government’s push for semiconductor manufacturing, the data protection bill and the 5G auction.

    Here are the highlights of the interview:

    Chip manufacturing 

    The first round of the Semicon India Programme was successful as the government received bids from players including the Vedanta Foxconn Joint Venture, IGSS Ventures and ISMC.

    “For silicon fabrication, we have an application from Foxconn, one from IGSS and another from ISMC. Applications received for silicon fabrication, display fabrication, for compound semiconductors, for packaging pieces and for design,” Vaishnaw said.

    Responding to a question about the timeline for getting state governments on board, the minister said, “We need land for the system. An ecosystem has to develop around it. Water, power facilities should be looked into.”

    The finalisation of the site would depend on the investing company. “We have received proposals from eight states already. The investors will examine the areas if they are feasible for them,” he said.

    Data protection bill

    The government had sought feedback from states on the proposed data protection bill and would go ahead only after wide consultations as the matter was sensitive, the minister said.

    “Subject being sensitive, the government would hold extensive consultations, will work within the framework of maintaining privacy,” the minister said.

    Responding to reports that the government was looking at dropping the data protection bill and bringing in new legislation, the minister said the legislation had not been dropped, however, there were a few tricky issues that needed to be debated and addressed when the bill would come up in Parliament.

    Commenting on the reservation that governments could misuse the proposed exemptions, Vaishnaw said the exceptions made were in sync with the global practices.

    “We need to resolve some six-seven issues which are tricky and they need resolution. The committee has made suggestions,” he said, referring to the parliamentary panel.

    The 5G auction

    When asked about the 5G auction process, Vaishnaw said Trai would come out with price recommendations and then the auction process would begin.

    “Mid of March or the end of March, TRAI recommendations should come. We have already started working on auction documents. 5G code network is ready. 5G radio network is ready. Successfully tested,” the minister said.

    On telecom restructuring package and the possibility of the government appointing advisers, he said, “One of the telecom operators has exercised the option of converting the interest amount to government equity. This is under process.”

    Vodafone Idea had in January informed investors that it had approached the department of telecommunication to convert its interest on deferred spectrum payment and AGR dues into an equity stake.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Data Protection Bill #Fabs #interview #IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw #semiconductors
    first published: Feb 23, 2022 03:02 pm

