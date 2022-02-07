Dabur India to launch party snacks and dry fruit under Real Health

Representative Image: Reuters

Dabur India is set to expand its sub-brand Real Health with the launch of additional products, sources told CNBC-TV18 on February 7.

The company will launch value-added party snacks and dry fruit under Real Health. It is also mulling launching millet-based foods under the sub-brand.

Also under consideration is a ready-to-cook (RTC) portfolio, and snacking, breakfast and meal portfolios for international markets. Further, Dabur is planning a niche presence for its RTC product in India under its Hommade brand.

Dabur plans to double Real Health’s turnover in four years.

Earlier this month, Dabur CEO Mohit Malhotra while addressing an investor call after reporting the company’s third quarter results spoke about the plans to launch a sub-brand under Real to tap the healthy snacking category.

“We will be launching Real Heath brand under which we plan to introduce super foods such as chia seeds, pumpkin seeds and more such healthy snacks. Going ahead, Dabur aims to grow the Real brand, which so far catered to only beverages category, from a power brand to power platform and extend the franchise to foods,” Malhotra said during the call.

The company is betting on e-commerce and developing products on the platform as it eyes the foods category.

“If you look at our overall new product development (NPD) ratio in the quarter gone by it stood at 3.6 percent, however, in the e-commerce space it is around 10 percent. Hence, we are poised to exit at a rate of around Rs 100 crore from NPD in the e-commerce or the digital space. We will end this year at around Rs 60-70 crore but next year we should be crossing around Rs 100 crore level on the NPD of the digital native brands,” he added.

Dabur has launched two other sub-brand under Real — Real Fruit Power and Real Milk Power. Real Fruit Power will house fruit-based beverages and other fruit-based food products while under Real Milk Power, the company will launch dairy and value added dairy products.

Dabur's arch rival Marico of late has also been expanding its foods portfolio. Parachute maker Marico is targeting Rs 500 crore revenue from the food products, housed under its Saffola brand, by FY23. Tata Consumer Products, another FMCG players, is also aggressively pushing products in the food segment as it eyes 'the FMCG biggie club'.

Dabur will be pitted against these players as it tries to grab a larger share of food segment.