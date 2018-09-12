App
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 10:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Walmart's $1 bitcoins replace chocolate coins

In a fresh spin, these chocolate currencies called Frankford Bitcoins are 1.42 ounces of milk chocolate wrapped in gold-coloured foil and manufactured by Frankford Candy

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Walmart is currently selling bitcoin for as low as USD 1, but this bitcoin is made of chocolate.

In a fresh spin, these chocolate currencies called Frankford bitcoins are 1.42 ounces of milk chocolate wrapped in gold-coloured foil and manufactured by Frankford Candy. They remind one of the regular old foil-wrapped milk chocolate coins which used to be sold back in the day, as per a report by TechCrunch.

In the real world market of cryptocurrency or digital currency, this 'currency' made of chocolate have made the news. The credit goes to Frankford, who added the milk chocolate brand named after this digital coin.

Frankford  Candy has been in business since 1947. But it is not the first company to notice the increase in popularity and circulation of bitcoins.

Long Island Iced Tea Corp, a non-alcoholic beverage company, saw a six-fold rise in its shares after rebranding itself as Long Blockchain Corp. Nasdaq had delisted the stock earlier this year because the company’s market capitalisation was too low.

Bitcoin is, in reality, a digital decentralized currency that is created and held electronically. The price of bitcoin had surpassed USD 20,000 in December 2017 before freefalling to a current rate of USD 6,240.

Frankford’s bitcoin is more affordable in the current scenario.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 10:05 pm

tags #Business #cryptocurrency #Walmart

