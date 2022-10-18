English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 18: Bitcoin, Ethereum gain marginally

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $3.36 billion. The volume of all stable coins is now $47.06 billion.

    October 18, 2022 / 08:22 AM IST
    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on October 18 as the global crypto market cap increased by 1.71 percent to $934.94 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was at $50.38 billion, an increase of 31.09 percent.

    The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 40.09 percent, which is a decrease of 0.05 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    As of 8:00 am on October 18, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin16,40,2230.68%
    Ether1,11,189.70.81%
    Tether85.40-0.62%
    Cardano32.500-1.51%
    Binance Coin22,815-0.08%
    XRP41.09320.31%
    Polkadot531.991.45%
    Dogecoin5.09001.19%
