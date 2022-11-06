Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 6: Bitcoin, Ether flatline as crypto market volume declines

Major cryptocurrencies were trading mixed early on November 6 as the global crypto market cap decreased 0.61 percent to $1.06 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 39.73 percent to $70.16 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.78 billion, which is 6.82 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $63.71 billion, which is 90.80 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 18 lakh, with a dominance of 38.73 percent, which is an increase of 0.16 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

Meanwhile, the SOL native token for Solana surged about 15 percent after Google Cloud tagged the blockchain’s co-founder in a tweet that suggested an important disclosure was in the offing. “Hey @aeyakovenko,” the cloud-services giant tweeted Saturday, “Should we tell our followers the big news?”

Google Cloud an hour later – after SOL had leapt – tweeted what this was about: “Now that we got your attention... check this out: Google Cloud is running a block-producing @solana validator to participate in and validate the network.” Read more here

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 18,22,614 0.46% Ethereum 1,38,200 -1.99% Tether 86.20 -0.45% Cardano 36.99 1.22% Binance Coin 29,501 -1.00% XRP 42.00 -0.71% Polkadot 600 0.15% Dogecoin 10.77 -2.09%