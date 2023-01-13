English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today January 13: Bitcoin gains 3% as crypto m-cap tops $900 billion

    The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 15.71 lakh, with its dominance at 40.12 percent

    Moneycontrol News
    January 13, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST
    Cryptocurrency prices today. Representative Image

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on January 13 as the global crypto market cap rose 1.62 percent to $901.66 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 40.63 percent to $42.52 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $4.04 billion, which is 91.28 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $54.79 billion, which is 91.19 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 15.71 lakh, with its dominance at 40.12 percent, which is an increase of 0.68 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    Meanwhile, Samsung Asset Management Hong Kong, a division of the South Korean technology giant, is planning to introduce a new Bitcoin futures ETF on Jan 13th. The ETF, named "Samsung Bitcoin Futures Active ETF", aims to provide investors with similar returns as investing in the spot Bitcoin.

    As of 7:41 am on January 13, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H 
    Bitcoin15,71,7863.5%
    Ethereum1,19,430.00.36%
    Tether85.18-0.05%
    Cardano27.00-1.81%
    Binance Coin24,100.01-1.22%
    Ripple31.471.57%
    Polkadot458.002.25%
    Dogecoin6.832.88%
    first published: Jan 13, 2023 07:50 am