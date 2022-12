Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 17: Major cryptos in red; Ether down 6%, Cardano top laggard

Representative image

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on December 17 as the global crypto market cap decreased 6.11 percent to $797.45 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $47.36 billion, which makes a 38.50 percent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.67 billion, which is 5.63 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $43.54 billion, which is 91.92 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.65 lakh, with a dominance of currently 40.17 percent, an increase of 0.74 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

Also Read | Auditing firm Mazars pauses work for Binance, other crypto clients: Report

In other news, Hong Kong's first bitcoin and ether futures exchange traded funds (ETFs) ended their first trading day higher on Friday, reflecting investors' interest despite the broader crypto market meltdown.

The CSOP Bitcoin Futures ETF closed up 0.5 percent at HK$7.81 per unit, while the CSOP Ether Futures ETF ended 0.4 percent higher at HK$7.805.

Also Read | Crypto tax filing firms stare at fuzzy future

Both ETFs had opened flat compared to their estimated net asset values, both at HK$7.77 per unit. Among the two, the bitcoin futures ETF attracted more trading volume, as a total of 937,200 units worth HK$7.3 million changed hands. Read more here.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 14,65,999 -0.27% Ethereum 1,02,000.0 -6.19% Tether 87.00 2.24% Cardano 23.3023 -12.94% Binance Coin 19,920.71 -10.66% XRP 30.0506 -5.05% Polkadot 421.00 -8.79% Dogecoin 6.8000 -10.65%

As of 8:05 am on December 17, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):Find more blockchain business and market related stories here