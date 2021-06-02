MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Top cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum

Bitcoin's price is currently $36,332.66, its dominance is currently 41.97 percent, a decrease of 0.25 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
June 02, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST
The global crypto market cap is $1.62 trillion, a 2.17 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $108.80 billion, which makes a 9.77 percent decrease. (Image: Reuters)

The global crypto market cap is $1.62 trillion, a 2.17 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $108.80 billion, which makes a 9.77 percent decrease. (Image: Reuters)

Amid volatility, most cryptocurrency prices are mixed today after turning green yesterday (June 1) for the first day in a while.

Popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin's price is currently $36,332.66, its dominance is currently 41.97 percent, a decrease of 0.25 percent over the day.

The global crypto market cap is $1.62 trillion, a 2.17 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $108.80 billion, which makes a 9.77 percent decrease. Further, the volume of all stable coins is now $92.46 billion, which is 84.98 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Meanwhile in India, the Internet and Mobile Association of India -Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (IAMAI-BACC) on June 1 said it has set up a self-regulatory code of conduct that will see all crypto exchange members voluntarily complying with KYC, tax and other norms.

“A formal board comprising eminent jurists, technical specialists and fintech compliance specialists is also being set up to oversee the implementation of this self-regulatory code,” a statement said.

Close

Related stories

The IAMAI-BACC welcomed the RBI's advice to banks against using its 2018 circular that called for non-acceptance of crypto-related transactions of customers.

As of 7.50 am on June 2, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com):
NamePrice24h%7d%Market Cap Volume (24h)Circulating Supply
Bitcoin$36,321.452.22%6.30%$678,918,482,584
Ethereum$2,581.942.80%6.90%$299,371901,387
Tether$0.99980.05%0.13%$61,770829,541
Cardano$1.751.60%8.36%$55,775637,696
Binance Coin$355.500.95%0.39%$54,511573,296
Dogecoin$0.36348.49%4.04%$47,089769,221
XRP$0.99735.64%0.79%$45,903064,745
USD Coin$1.000.00%0.01%$22,670405,798
Polkadot$23.705.39%4.47%$22,242155,429
Uniswap$26.634.69%2.04%$15,065651,703
You can also check the prices at Coinbase and cryptocurrency news platform CoinDesk.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #bitcoin #Business #cryptocurrency #Cryptocurrency prices #India #world
first published: Jun 2, 2021 08:20 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.