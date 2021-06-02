Top cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum

The global crypto market cap is $1.62 trillion, a 2.17 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $108.80 billion, which makes a 9.77 percent decrease. (Image: Reuters)

Amid volatility, most cryptocurrency prices are mixed today after turning green yesterday (June 1) for the first day in a while.

Popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin's price is currently $36,332.66, its dominance is currently 41.97 percent, a decrease of 0.25 percent over the day.

The global crypto market cap is $1.62 trillion, a 2.17 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $108.80 billion, which makes a 9.77 percent decrease. Further, the volume of all stable coins is now $92.46 billion, which is 84.98 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Meanwhile in India, the Internet and Mobile Association of India -Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (IAMAI-BACC) on June 1 said it has set up a self-regulatory code of conduct that will see all crypto exchange members voluntarily complying with KYC, tax and other norms.

“A formal board comprising eminent jurists, technical specialists and fintech compliance specialists is also being set up to oversee the implementation of this self-regulatory code,” a statement said.

The IAMAI-BACC welcomed the RBI's advice to banks against using its 2018 circular that called for non-acceptance of crypto-related transactions of customers.

Name Price 24h% 7d% Market Cap Volume (24h) Circulating Supply Bitcoin $36,321.45 2.22% 6.30% $678,918, 482,584 Ethereum $2,581.94 2.80% 6.90% $299,371 901,387 Tether $0.9998 0.05% 0.13% $61,770 829,541 Cardano $1.75 1.60% 8.36% $55,775 637,696 Binance Coin $355.50 0.95% 0.39% $54,511 573,296 Dogecoin $0.3634 8.49% 4.04% $47,089 769,221 XRP $0.9973 5.64% 0.79% $45,903 064,745 USD Coin $1.00 0.00% 0.01% $22,670 405,798 Polkadot $23.70 5.39% 4.47% $22,242 155,429 Uniswap $26.63 4.69% 2.04% $15,065 651,703