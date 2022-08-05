English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today August 5: Bitcoin and Ether almost flat as Binance Coin gains most

    Moneycontrol News
    August 05, 2022 / 07:44 AM IST
    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on August 5 as the global crypto market cap dropped by 1.32 per cent to $1.07 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume declined 8.68 per cent to $60.91 billion over the last 24 hours.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.73 billion, 9.41 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $56.18 billion, which is 92.24 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 18 lakh, with a dominance of 40.75 per cent. This was a 0.30 per cent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

    In other news, Tinder owner Match Group’s newly-appointed CEO Bernard Kim acknowledged that a “metaverse dating experience” has the potential to “capture the next generation of users”, but cited uncertainties around its usability and adoption rate as reasons for retreating to reflect at this time.

    As of 7:34 am on August 5, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin18,99,808-0.15%
    Ethereum1,36,599.90.8%
    Tether83.24-0.27%
    Cardano42.29991.18%
    Binance Coin26,000.004.22%
    XRP30.2561-1.47%
    Polkadot684.910.79%
    Dogecoin5.6200-1.01%
