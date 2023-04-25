Top cryptocurrency prices on April 25: Major crypto in red, Bitcoin trades over Rs 24 lakh

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on April 25 as the global crypto market cap decreased by 1.27 percent to $1.15 trillion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased by 18.46 percent to $36.87 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.03 billion, which is 8.21 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The volume of all stablecoins is now $33.14 billion, which is 89.90 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.89 percent, an increase of 0.00 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.
Also Read: ClearTax betting big on crypto tax offerings, expects profitability in next 12 months
As of 8:10 am on April 25, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H
|Tether USD
|89.20
|0.22%
|Bitcoin
|24,83,999
|0.12%
|Ripple
|41.5200
|0.11%
|Ethereum
|1,66,000.1
|-0.47%
|Dogecoin
|7.1100
|-0.73%
|WazirX Token
|14.60
|-1.81%