    Top cryptocurrency prices on April 25: Major crypto in red, Bitcoin trades over Rs 24 lakh

    Moneycontrol News
    April 25, 2023 / 08:28 AM IST
    Top cryptocurrency prices on April 25

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on April 25 as the global crypto market cap decreased by 1.27 percent to $1.15 trillion, over the last day.  The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased by 18.46 percent to  $36.87 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.03 billion, which is 8.21 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The volume of all stablecoins is now $33.14 billion, which is 89.90 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.89 percent, an increase of 0.00 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    As of 8:10 am on April 25, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H
    Tether USD89.200.22%
    Bitcoin24,83,9990.12%
    Ripple41.52000.11%
    Ethereum1,66,000.1 -0.47%
    Dogecoin7.1100 -0.73%
    WazirX Token14.60-1.81%

     

    first published: Apr 25, 2023 08:28 am