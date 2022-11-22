Top Cryptocurrency Prices November 22: Bitcoin in red as crypto MCap drops

Representative image

Major cryptocurrencies were trading flat early on November 22 as the global crypto market cap slipped 0.75 percent to $786.56 billion, over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume jumped 21.10 percent to $66.85 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.31 billion, which is 6.46 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $63.04 billion, which is 94.03 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 13.84 lakh, with a dominance of 38.61 percent, an increase of 0.13 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

In other news, cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, said it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1 billion.

The exchange owes about $1.45 billion to its top ten creditors, it said in a court filing on Saturday, without naming them. Read details here.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 13,84,004 -1.87% Ethereum 98,997.9 0.62% Tether 87.50 -0.63% Cardano 26.5000 -2.67% Binance Coin 23,399.99 1.23% XRP 30.7148 -6.92% Polkadot 479.39 0.49% Dogecoin 6.7900 -6.34%