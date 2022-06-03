Top Cryptocurrency News Today: Bitcoin in green, Ethereum popular for NFTs and more

Big Story

Why is Ethereum so popular for NFT projects?



Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) made their debut in 2017, with the likes of Cryptopunks and Cryptokitties quickly grabbing buyer attention. Since then, the NFT market has exploded, with Ethereum being one of the main contributing factors. But why was Ethereum at the forefront of the NFT boom? And why are most NFT projects based on the Ethereum blockchain? Is it the only way to go about making an NFT? Read details here

