    Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 3: Bitcoin in green, Cardano biggest gainer

    Bitcoin is currently trading above Rs 24 lakh. The market dominance of the world's largest cryptocurrency increased 0.21 percent to 46.22 percent

    Moneycontrol News
    June 03, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST
    Representative image

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on June 3 as the global crypto market cap increased 2.01 percent to $1.26 trillion over the last day. Total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 28.45 percent to $69.74 billion.

    Total volume in DeFi stood at $5.38 billion, 7.72 percent of the total crypto market 24 hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $59.36 billion, which is 85.11 percent of the total crypto market 24 hour volume.

    Bitcoin is currently trading above Rs 24 lakh. The market dominance of the world's largest cryptocurrency increased 0.21 percent to 46.22 percent over the last day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

    Ahead of the government coming out with a consultation paper on cryptocurrencies, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar on June 2 said the soon-to-be-introduced central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) can "kill" whatever little case that exists for private virtual currencies like Bitcoin. Sankar also attacked 'stable coins' which are pegged to a particular currency.

    As of 8:00 am on June 2, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin24,83,3531.18%
    Ethereum1,49,108-1.03%
    Tether81.43-0.75%
    Cardano48.603.08%
    Binance Coin25,079.86-0.89%
    XRP33.09032.04%
    Polkadot800.640.93%
    Dogecoin6.720.66%
    first published: Jun 3, 2022 08:25 am
