Why is Ethereum so popular for NFT projects?

Therefore, many other blockchains began to crop up addressing these issues. For example, you don’t have to pay any gas fees on the Polygon blockchain. A gas fee is the amount users have to pay on top of the transaction fee to prioritize their transactions. Plus, for converting ETH to Polygon, you only have to pay a minimal fee. The Polkadot network has also become known for its ‘green NFTs’ that solve the sustainability and environmental issues associated with Ethereum.
The Solana blockchain also emerged as an alternative to Ethereum. It could process up to 60,000 transactions per second, as opposed to Ethereum’s 13. Transaction fees on Solana are also minimal, as is its impact on the environment. Thanks to these features, the Solana blockchain overtook Ethereum in terms of daily NFT sales on May 24, 2022 for the first time.
However, NFTs created on such platforms should still be EVM-compatible if the creators want them to be accessed using wallets like Metamask.