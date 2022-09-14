English
    Last Updated : September 14, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News on September 14: Indian pleads guilty in first US crypto insider trading case, and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Bitcoin at Rs 17.49 lakh

      The global crypto market cap decreased 5.77 percent to $997.62 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 11.97 percent to $101.44 billion. The total volume in DeFi is currently $7.50 billion, which is 7.39 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $93.75 billion, which is 92.41 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 17 lakh. Its dominance is currently 39.22 percent of the crypto market, a decrease of 0.91 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap. Read full here

    • Big Story

      Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in the US


      A 26-year-old Indian citizen has pleaded guilty in the first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in the US, in which he along with his brother and their Indian-American friend made ill-gotten profits totalling over a million dollars. Nikhil Wahi, a citizen of India and residing in Seattle, on Monday pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and wire fraud in connection with a scheme to commit insider trading in cryptocurrency assets by using confidential Coinbase information about which crypto assets were scheduled to be listed on Coinbase's exchanges. Read details here

    • NFT Buzz

      How the Ethereum merge ends the environmental debate about NFTs


      One of the largest criticisms against NFTs will be rendered obsolete in just a matter of hours. That’s because the environmental impact of Ethereum, the largest network for NFTs, will effectively be abolished after the blockchain completes the merge—its long-awaited transition to proof of stake. Once the upgrade is complete, the move will reduce Ethereum’s energy consumption by more than 99%, according to the Ethereum Foundation, citing data from one of crypto’s best-known environmental critics. Take a look

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

