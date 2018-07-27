Google Play Store bans cryptocurrency mining apps

Following a recent policy update, Google has stopped allowing developers to submit apps that mine cryptocurrency on devices.

The recent policy update on Google apps discourages apps that can be used for cryptocurrency mining.

“We don’t allow apps that mine cryptocurrency on devices. We permit apps that remotely manage the mining of cryptocurrency," Google said in the official update.

However, apps which remotely manage cryptocurrency mining are not facing any such restriction from Playstore's end.

Reports further suggest that some other content restrictions have also been introduced by Google which no longer allows applications that “appeal to children but contain adult themes”.

The Play Store policy reads, “In general, Google will not permit any type of content or services deliberate to be sexually gratifying.”

Google also made it clear and warned that they would directly delete those Google Accounts who distribute content with child sexual abuse imagery without any prior notification.

Moreover, they will immediately report it to the appropriate authorities for further action.

Google further added that the Play store will not entertain any such Apps that promote violence, self-harm or suicides.

Apple was the first one to ban cryptocurrency mining apps on their App store. Last month, they introduced a new section on cryptocurrency in its guidelines on App Store saying, “Any third party advertisements displayed on the Apps should not have content related to cryptocurrency mining.”