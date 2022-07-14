English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Delays in INR withdrawals on Bitbns, users flag issues on social media

    INR withdrawals are delayed due to some issues from relevant authorities, the cryptocurrency exchange has said

    Debangana Ghosh
    Mumbai / July 14, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST

    After several users complained of delays in INR withdrawals from crypto Bitbns, the cryptocurrency exchange on July 14 said in a notification on its website that the payment delays were due to issues from "relevant authorities".

    "INR withdrawals are delayed due to some issues from relevant authorities. We are working closely with them to fix it at the earliest. Requesting patience from the community during this hard time,” the company said on its website.

    This comes days after several users flagged issues with withdrawals on social media. Over the last few months, top cryto exchanges in India have lost nearly 75 percent of their crypto trading volumes.

     

    Close

    Related stories

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)​
    Debangana Ghosh
    Tags: #Bitbns #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Cypto withdrawals #Ethereum #Gaurav Dahake #INR Withdrawals
    first published: Jul 14, 2022 02:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.