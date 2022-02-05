Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum jump 9% each

(Image: Reuters)

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation rose to $1.87 trillion over the last 24 hours from $1.70 trillion, while the trading volumes climbed to $90.36 billion from $68.72 billion on February 4.

The decentralised finance (DeFi) accounted for 13.44 percent of the total cryptocurrency trading volume at $12.21 billion in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, stable coins accounted for 81.35 percent of the crypto market 24-hour volume at $73.92 billion.

Bitcoin's market dominance rose marginally to 41.65 percent and the virtual token was trading at $41,388.68 on February 5. The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 23.2% from the year's low of $32,950.72 on January 24.

In terms of INR, Bitcoin prices climbed over 9 percent to Rs 32,33,214, while Ethereum advanced 9.5 percent to Rs 2,34,199.9.

Cardano rose nearly 6 percent to Rs 88.73 and Avalanche jumped over 11 percent to Rs 6,096.60. Polkadot rose over 7 percent to Rs 1,617.09 and Litecoin was up 6.7 percent at Rs 9,320 in the last 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency will never be a legal tender, Indian Finance Secretary T V Somanathan had said on Thursday clearing the air on the legality of private digital currencies in the market. The 2022-23 Budget has given a clarity on taxation of virtual digital assets and proposed to impose a 30 percent tax on gains made on such trades, besides subjecting crypto transactions, beyond a threshold, to 1 percent TDS.

Cryptocurrency Price (in Rs) 24-hour change (in percent) Bitcoin 32,27,530 8.75 Ethereum 2,34,076.5 9.3 Cardano 88.89 6.08 Tether 78.19 -1.84 Solana 8,713.10 6.76 Avalanche 6,098.397 12.07 Litecoin 9,340.19 7.05 XRP 52.13 7.16 Axie 4,163.30 6.75