English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 09: Bitcoin, Ethereum in red; Polkadot biggest loser

    The volume of all stable coins was $57.81 billion, which is 86.23 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 09, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on June 9 as the global crypto market cap decreased 2.65 percent to $1.23 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume rose 21.76 percent to $67.03 billion over the last 24 hours.

    The total volume in Defi stood at $7.02 billion, 10.48 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $57.81 billion, which is 86.23 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin's price hovered around Rs 24.64 lakh with a dominance of 46.54 percent, a 0.32 percent decrease over the last day, according to data on CoinMarketCap.

    Cryptocurrency developers and US lawmakers are moving towards putting the Commodity Futures Trading Commission in charge of regulating digital currencies, said CFTC Commissioner Summer Mersinger.

    The designation would expand the CFTC's mandate to oversee agricultural, energy and financial options markets and pave the way for the agency to regulate other digital assets such as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

    Separately, the CFTC is considering how carbon trading markets operate, with a view towards their use in hedging and risk management.

    Close

    Related stories

    As of 8:00 am on June 09, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin24,64,461-2.47%
    Ethereum1,45,873.9-1.55%
    Tether81.66-0.38%
    Cardano51.77-0.86%
    Binance Coin23,451-o.81%
    XRP32.59-1.01%
    Polkadot736.05-3.25%
    Dogecoin6.47-1.96%
    Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #bitcoin #BTC #cryptocurrency #Ether
    first published: Jun 9, 2022 08:20 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.