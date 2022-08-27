English
    Cryptocurrency Prices Today August 27: Bitcoin, Ether decline; Binance Coin biggest drag

    The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 17.29 lakh. Bitcoin's dominance was 39.82 per cent, an increase of 0.17 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 27, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST
    Bitcoin has lost more than half its value this year.

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in red early on August 27 as the global crypto market cap declined 6.64 percent to $972.34 billion over the previous day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours rose 47.74 percent to $94.22 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi, or decentralised finance, stood at $6.57 billion, 6.97 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $84.76 billion, accounting for 89.96 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume.

    The price of the Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17.29 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance was 39.82 percent, an increase of 0.17 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    At 9:25 am, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin17,29,000-2.88%
    Ethereum1,32,300-4.82%
    Tether86.151.91%
    Cardano38.03-1.46%
    Binance Coin23,850.1-5.35%
    XRP28.50-1.45%
    Polkadot610.103.34%
    Dogecoin5.513.38%
    Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bitcoin Price Today #Bitcoin prices #crypto prices #Cryptocurrency prices #Ethereum
    first published: Aug 27, 2022 09:38 am
