Crypto asset exchange ZebPay appoints Avinash Shekhar as its Co-CEO

The newly-appointed Co-CEO Avinash Shekhar said that he is grateful and delighted to have this opportunity to lead ZebPay at such a crucial time for the crypto industry.

Bitcoin and crypto asset exchange ZebPay on June 2 announced that it has appointed Avinash Shekhar as its Co-Chief Executive Officer, who will share responsibilities with Rahul Pagidipati.

While Avinash will be responsible for day-to-day operations and growth in India, Rahul will be responsible for international growth and investments, the firm said in a press release.

In his earlier role as Chief Financial Officer and then Chief Operating Officer, Avinash Shekhar drove the trade, finance, strategy, audit, and operations verticals. He is a seasoned chartered accountant with more than two decades of experience and has been a part of the Indian crypto industry since its nascent stages.

Avinash’s primary focus will be to increase the ZebPay’s market share in India and focus on growing revenue rapidly in an ever-expanding crypto market.

"Avinash has been a key member of ZebPay’s relaunch in 2020, and has helped to build the Indian business and team. He has contributed to our exponential growth over the past year through his ability to strategise and execute rigorously. He is an accomplished leader and I take this opportunity to congratulate him on his appointment. Together, I am confident that we will take ZebPay to greater heights and become the #1 crypto asset exchange in India," Co-CEO of ZebPay Rahul Pagidipati said.

"We are already one of the leading crypto asset exchanges in India and my objective is to make ZebPay the foremost crypto player in the country. The past year has been a rewarding one where we have witnessed phenomenal growth primarily owing to robust strategy, customer experience, innovative technology and organizational culture. I look forward to building on this foundation and potential for crypto assets in India," Shekhar said.