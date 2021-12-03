MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:Last day to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Centre may bring cryptocurrency exchanges under ambit of Sebi: Report

The Centre will announce a cut-off for the existing cryptocurrency exchanges to get registered with Sebi.

Moneycontrol News
December 03, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The Union government is reportedly planning to bring rename cryptocurrency and place it under the regulatory ambit of Sebi instead of imposing a ban, according to a Mint report.

"Under the proposed law, cryptocurrency will be renamed crypto-asset and brought under the ambit of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)," the publication reported on 3 December quoting sources.

Read | What happens when RBI issues a digital currency?

According to the report, by renaming cryptocurrency, the Centre aims to avoid an overlap between crypto-asset and the proposed digital currency by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

"All crypto exchanges will come under Sebi's regulatory ambit. Any violation could lead to monetary penalties ranging from Rs 5-20 crore and imprisonment," sources told the publication.

Close

Related stories

The Centre will also announce a cut-off for the existing cryptocurrency exchanges to get registered with Sebi.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Explained: All that we know about the upcoming Cryptocurrency Bill 2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier said that the government would introduce the new Crypto Bill in Parliament after Cabinet approval.

While the earlier bill's name suggested a blanket ban on crypto --The ‘Banning of Cryptocurrency & Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2019’, the current bill is named ‘Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021’.

Also read | Cryptocurrency Bill: Industry finds a silver lining after finance minister's response

Replying to a series of questions in the Rajya Sabha, she said the new Bill takes into account the rapidly changing dimensions in virtual currency space, and incorporate features of the earlier Bill that could not be taken up.

The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, has been included in the Lok Sabha Bulletin-Part II for the introduction in the ongoing winter session.

The Bill seeks to create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Bulletin said.

Cryptocurrency Prices today: Market goes green over positive news on regulation
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #cryptocurrency #India
first published: Dec 3, 2021 10:46 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.