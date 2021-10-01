Cryptocurrency Prices Today on October 1: Ethereum up more than 1%

Cryptocurrency (Representative image: Reuters)

Most major cryptocurrencies are trading in the green on October 1. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $1.92 trillion, up 0.87 percent in the past 24 hours.

The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours is $89.35 billion, a decline of 3.51 percent.

Bitcoin's price is currently just above Rs 34 lakh and its dominance is 42.61 percent, an increase of 0.01 percent over the day. The cryptocurrency gained as much as 5 percent on September 30.

TikTok has partnered with creators to release a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The collection will feature six "culturally significant" TikTok videos from select creators, including Lil Nas X, Rudy Willingham, Bella Poarch, Curtis Roach, Brittany Broski, FNMeka, Jess Marciante and Gary Vaynerchuk

"The NFTs will be made available on Ethereum and will be powered by Immutable X, which uses StarkWare's innovative technology to create the first carbon neutral Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum," the company said in a statement.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he did not intend to ban cryptocurrencies, but said stablecoins need greater regulatory oversight, CoinDesk reported.

Powell made the comments while speaking before the House Financial Services Committee, saying that current high levels of inflation are likely to fade next year and won't prevent the Fed from pushing toward its goal of full employment.

Wall Street ended sharply lower on September 30 and the S&P 500 posted its worst month since the onset of the global health crisis, following a tumultuous month and quarter wracked by concerns over COVID-19, inflation fears and budget wrangling in Washington.

Name Price (INR) 24h % Bitcoin 34,04,001 0.97% Ethereum 2,35,265.4 1.23% Tether 78.21 -0.40% Cardano 164.99 -0.42% Binance Coin 29,997.88 1.20% XRP 74.20 -0.27% Solana 10,991 1.03% Polkadot 2,234.78 1.31% Dogeecoin 15.9002 0.22%