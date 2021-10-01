MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on October 1: Ethereum up more than 1%

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on October 1: The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $1.92 trillion, up 0.87 percent in the past 24 hours.

Moneycontrol News
October 01, 2021 / 08:34 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency (Representative image: Reuters)

Most major cryptocurrencies are trading in the green on October 1. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $1.92 trillion, up 0.87 percent in the past 24 hours.

The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours is $89.35 billion, a decline of 3.51 percent.

Bitcoin's price is currently just above Rs 34 lakh and its dominance is 42.61 percent, an increase of 0.01 percent over the day. The cryptocurrency gained as much as 5 percent on September 30.

TikTok has partnered with creators to release a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The collection will feature six "culturally significant" TikTok videos from select creators, including Lil Nas X, Rudy Willingham, Bella Poarch, Curtis Roach, Brittany Broski, FNMeka, Jess Marciante and Gary Vaynerchuk

Close

Related stories

"The NFTs will be made available on Ethereum and will be powered by Immutable X, which uses StarkWare's innovative technology to create the first carbon neutral Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum," the company said in a statement.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he did not intend to ban cryptocurrencies, but said stablecoins need greater regulatory oversight, CoinDesk reported.

Powell made the comments while speaking before the House Financial Services Committee, saying that current high levels of inflation are likely to fade next year and won't prevent the Fed from pushing toward its goal of full employment.

Wall Street ended sharply lower on September 30 and the S&P 500 posted its worst month since the onset of the global health crisis, following a tumultuous month and quarter wracked by concerns over COVID-19, inflation fears and budget wrangling in Washington.

As off 8.07 am IST on October 1, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
NamePrice (INR)24h %
Bitcoin34,04,0010.97%
Ethereum2,35,265.41.23%
Tether78.21-0.40%
Cardano164.99-0.42%
Binance Coin29,997.881.20%
XRP74.20-0.27%
Solana10,9911.03%
Polkadot2,234.781.31%
Dogeecoin15.90020.22%
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Oct 1, 2021 08:34 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.