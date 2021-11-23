MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency prices today on November 23: Bitcoin, Ethereum fall as Avalanche, SHIB rise marginally

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) also recently mentioned that crypto-assets present various risks to different aspects of the financial system, while also calling for close monitoring of such risks.

November 23, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

The global cryptocurrency market remained in the red as major cryptos like  Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance, and Solana dipped, with the highest gainers in the last 24-hours being Shiba Floki Trillionaire, which rose by 3,588 percent, Elonomics, which surged 616.9 percent, and Mars Space X jumping up 635.19 percent. Notably, all three coins are currently trading below $0.

The crypto market capitalization stood at $2.47 trillion, declining 4.15 percent over the last 24-hours. The total volume in the DeFi market constituted 20.43 percent at $15.61 billion. The total crypto intraday trading volume was $76.41 billion. Stablecoin volume accounted for 17.37 percent trading volume over the last day, at $13.27 billion.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.58 percent, while the coin fell by 1.40 percent to trade at $57,004, while Ethereum dipped 0.86 percent to trade at $4,167. Solana also declined by 1.24 percent to trade at $220. XRP rose slightly, by 1.24 percent to trade at $1.05. Meme coins Doge and SHIB also increased by 0.30 percent and 1.64 percent, respectively.

On the idea of cryptocurrency, Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath, in a recent interview called crypto to be the next big disrupter. He said that while "the majority of the broking industry and exchanges rely on active traders to generate revenue. Those who are actively trading are a small community and they can potentially switch slowly and steadily. Crypto has a lot of advantages overregulated space in terms of markets, given that they are open 24 x 7, with intermediaries offering limited leverage."

As of 9:20 am today, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies (Data from WazirX)

CryptocurrencyPrice (In INR)24-hour change (in percent)
Bitcoin46,02,227-0.84
Ethereum3,36,949-0.3
Cardano145.27+0.14
Tether80.52+0.35
Solana17,601+0.59

Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Nov 23, 2021 09:28 am

