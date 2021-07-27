COVID-19, viability issues & turf tussles stall govt’s mega plan for logistics parks

Many parks face serious questions about viability, particularly after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and soaring fuel prices, while inter-ministerial tussles and multiplicity of necessary approvals are major roadblocks, officials said.

The government had announced in 2017 that memorandums of understandings worth Rs 2 lakh crore were signed with states, public sector companies, and private companies to set up these parks after the cabinet approved the scheme.

However, as of July 22, land has been allocated for only four of these projects -- in Nagpur, Chennai, Bengaluru and Guwahati -- the government told Parliament in response to a question. Further, the proposed projects in Patna, Vijayawada and Valsad have been deemed currently not feasible, the government said.

