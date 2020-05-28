COVID-19 impact | Demand for Dabur Chyawanprash, honey soars with renewed focus on immunity-boosting

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed consumers’ renewed focus on immunity-boosting and healthcare brands, which has led to FMCG major Dabur India witnessing an exponential growth in the sales of its chyawanprash and honey range, according to a Business Standard’s report.

"We are already witnessing a 400 percent surge in demand for our flagship immunity booster Dabur Chyawanprash and an 80 percent growth in Dabur Honey," Dabur India Ltd Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra said.

Homegrown Dabur has reported a 24.19 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 281.60 crore for the fourth quarter ended March due to severe disruptions caused by COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown.

With these products facing a stock-out in the market, the company has already invested in expanding capacity to meet the growing demand, said Malhotra.

As the world's leading Ayurvedic and Natural healthcare company, Dabur is well placed to successfully tap the emerging growth opportunities in health care and deliver profitable volume-led growth in the coming quarters, Malhotra added.

Dabur’s revenue from operations was down 12.34 percent to Rs 1,865.36 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 2,128.19 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from the consumer care business segment was down 11.08 percent to Rs 1,590.38 crore as against Rs 1,788.56 crore in the year-ago period.

Food business revenue declined 21.36 percent to Rs 219.44 crore, as compared with Rs 279.07 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from retail business decreased 10.13 percent to Rs 28.27 crore, from Rs 31.46 crore in the corresponding period of previous year.

While, revenue from other segments was down 4.47 percent to Rs 20.47 crore, as against Rs 21.43 crore an year ago.

Dabur India's total expenses in Q4/FY 2019-20 was at Rs 1,580.49 crore, as against Rs 1,729.59 crore, down 8.62 percent.

For the fiscal year 2019-20, net profit was almost flat at Rs 1,447.92 crore. It stood at Rs 1,446.25 crore in the previous year.

Dabur India share price was down a percent in morning trade on May 28.



