Corporate Crossings | Rahul Jain chosen as new India Office Lead for Boston Consulting Group

Rahul Jain, BCG's new India Office lead

Top global management consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has picked Rahul Jain as the new lead for its India office, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

Jain, currently an MD and Senior Partner with BCG, leads the Industrial Goods practice across the Asia Pacific region and has been with the firm for 22 years according to his Linkedin profile.

"There were other contenders in the fray but Rahul Jain has pipped them to the post," one of the persons cited above told Moneycontrol.

Two other persons confirmed the selection and said Jain would replace Alpesh Shah who has led BCG's India office since September 2018.

Shah, an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, has extensive experience in the insurance, financial services, telecommunications and technology sectors in Asia, specifically India. It was not immediately clear what Shah's new role would be.

Janmejaya Sinha is currently the Chairman of BCG India.

" Yes, there is a change in the works at BCG in terms of taking over from Alpesh and an official announcement can be expected in a day or two," a fourth person added.

All the four persons cited above spoke to Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity.

Moneycontrol has sent a query to BCG and is awaiting a response. Jain was unavailable for an immediate comment. This article will be updated as soon as we hear from the parties.

MEET BCG'S NEW INDIA OFFICE LEAD

Jain, an alumnus of IIM Lucknow, is an expert in automotive, engineering, logistics, and various process industries including cement, steel, chemicals, power, and other building materials.

According to the BCG website, he has successfully led turnarounds of several companies in these industries. Jain is also a core member of BCG’s Consumer, Operations, and Global Advantage practices.

He is also a leader in the automotive space on various strategic issues like mobility, electric vehicles, and digitization.

In his role as Asia Pacific Leader for the Industrial Goods practice, he drives BCG's business with various industrial companies in China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and Korea, the website adds.