App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines | Empty trucks will be allowed to ply to ease supply chain operations

To ensure driver fleet returns to work, trucks will be allowed with two drivers and one helper

Pramiti Lonkar @LonkarPramiti

The Ministry of Home Affairs April 15 issued revised guidelines during the lockdown with a roadmap for operations after the phased lifting of the lockdown starting April 20.

The MHA guidelines allow for the movement of all trucks and other goods and carrier vehicles. To smoothen supply chain issues, an empty truck or vehicle will be allowed to ply after the delivery of goods or for pick-up of goods.

Track live updates on coronavirus cases, deaths, recoveries

Close

This has been done to ensure trucks do not face harassment at check posts. According to All India Motor Transport Congress, there have been several cases where FIRs have been registered against vehicles carrying non-essential commodities to Delhi.

related news

To ensure driver fleet returns to work, trucks will be allowed with two drivers and one helper. The driver must carry a valid driving license.

However, AIMTC in it's letter to the government had demanded to allow 5 drivers with a valid driving license to travel in a truck after screening them properly.

"Post-implementation of the lockdown, only 5-6 percent of 70 lakh drivers are currently working. Many of them have left for their native homes and refuse to return, fearing for their safety," Naveen Kumar Gupta, Secretary-General, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), said.

Find other stories related to MHA guidelines on Lockdown 2.0 here.

Further, to ensure that the whole ecosystem for truck drivers and supply chain does not get disrupted, shops for truck repairs and dhabas on highways will be allowed to operate,   with a stipulated minimum distance, as prescribed by the state authorities.

Unless truck drivers are assured they will not be stranded without food and water for days in case of a breakdown, the road transport sector is likely to see a shortage of drivers during the coming months.



Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 11:34 am

tags #coronavirus #India #Lockdown 2

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.