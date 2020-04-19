App
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2020 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact: GoAir asks employees to go on leave without pay till May 3

While the airline had already sent a large portion of its staff on leave without pay, the latest communication will now apply to all employees.

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
File image
File image

The Wadia family-owned GoAir has sent its employees on leave without pay, till the nationwide lockdown ends on May 3.

The airline has about 5,500 employees.

GoAir, which like its peers had suspended flights since the beginning of the lockdown on March 25, had also let off its expat pilots.

Moneycontrol reached out to representatives of the airline. However, there was no reply.

The staff were informed about the latest step to conserve costs on April 18, in a letter from a senior human resources executive.

"The lockdown has been further extended to May 03 and with this extension our fleet continues to be completely grounded. Hence we are constrained to request you to proceed on Leave Without Pay. Your Leave Without Pay comes into effect from March 25, 2020, till May 3, 2020," the mail said. Moneycontrol has seen a copy of the letter.

"We are hopeful that skies will open from May 04, 2020, and will resume operations in a phased manner," added the communication.

The cost cutting measure come into effect even as Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri advised airlines to open bookings only after the government takes a decision on starting domestic and international commercial passenger flight services.

Catch Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic here

First Published on Apr 19, 2020 01:42 pm

tags #aviation #Business #Companies #coronavirus #GoAir

