MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

WHO panel to review Covaxin data for emergency-use listing on October 5

Inclusion of indigenously developed Covaxin in the WHO list will boost global acceptance of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Viswanath Pilla
September 22, 2021 / 03:41 PM IST
Vial of Covaxin (File image)

Vial of Covaxin (File image)


A World Health Organization expert panel is scheduled to review the clinical trial data of Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin on October 5, according to the committee’s agenda for the meeting.


Following the review, the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) will issue draft recommendations, which will be critical in the process of approving Covaxin for WHO’s Emergency-Use Listing (EUL).


EUL is a risk-based procedure for assessing and listing unlicensed vaccines, therapeutics and in vitro diagnostics with the aim of expediting their availability to people affected by a public health emergency.


Inclusion of Covaxin in the WHO list will boost global acceptance of the vaccine, which was developed indigenously.


SAGE will evaluate the vaccine’s safety and efficacy data emerging from Bharat Biotech’s clinical trials (phase 1-3 results and post-marketing), risk-management plans and other implementation considerations. In addition, it will review safety monitoring and assessment of evidence.


SAGE member Hanna Nohynek will present the draft recommendations. According to the SAGE agenda, it has one and half hours for the Covaxin review, including a presentation by the company.


Bharat Biotech was yet to respond to Moneycontrol queries at the time of publishing this story.


Bharat Biotech said last week that Covaxin’s clinical trial data had been fully compiled and became available in June 2021. The information was submitted for EUL application in early July.

“We have responded to clarifications sought by WHO and are awaiting further feedback. As a responsible manufacturer with several WHO prequalified vaccines, we do not find it appropriate to speculate or comment on the approval process and its timelines. However, we are continuing to work diligently on obtaining WHO EUL at the earliest,” the company said.

Viswanath Pilla is a business journalist with 14 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, Pilla covers pharma, healthcare and infrastructure sectors for Moneycontrol.
Tags: #Business #Companies #coronavirus
first published: Sep 22, 2021 03:41 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.