MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Vedanta, Centricus join hands to create $10-billion fund to invest in divestment-bound PSUs

Vedanta and private equity firms Apollo Global and I Squared Capital's arm Think Gas have shown interest in buying the government's 52.98 per cent stake in BPCL.

Shine Jacob
February 12, 2021 / 10:11 PM IST
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal (Image: PTI)

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal (Image: PTI)

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Resources has tied up with London-based investment firm Centricus to set up a $10-billion fund to invest in government entities that will be up for disinvestment.

Vedanta was one of the three companies that had shown interest in the privatisation of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL). In addition, Agarwal had recently said that his company is evaluating the options to buy stake in companies like NMDC, Container Corporation, Shipping Corporation, Hindustan Copper and BEML.

“Teamed up with London-based firm Centricus to create a $10 bn fund that will invest in stake sale of public sector companies,” Agarwal said in a Tweet on February 12. He added that the company is excited with the Union Budget’s strong focus on disinvestment and would like to participate in the exercise.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had set a disinvestment target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore in 2021-22. The government is planning to complete the strategic sale of IDBI Bank, BPCL, Shipping Corporation, Container Corporation, Neelachal Ispat Nigam, Pawan Hans and Air India, among others. Agarwal claimed that Vedanta has a track record of turning around companies like Hindustan Zinc and Balco after disinvestment, without retrenching a single employee.

Vedanta and private equity firms Apollo Global and I Squared Capital's arm Think Gas have shown interest in buying the government's 52.98 per cent stake in BPCL. Based on the current market capitalisation, the government stake in BPCL is valued at Rs 48,000 crore.
Shine Jacob
TAGS: #Anil Agarwal #Budget #disinvestment #Nirmala Sitharaman #Vedanta
first published: Feb 12, 2021 10:11 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.