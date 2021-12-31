The A-Z of Tech and Startups in 2021: A Glossary of 26 trends, names, events that became part of our vocabulary this year

The fact that technology is getting more complex and changing at a breathtaking pace got cemented firmly in 2021

For a long time, Metaverse was just a term in the 1992 novel Snow Crash by Neal Stephenson, where individuals appear in digital avatars in a virtual world that resembles a real one.

In 2021, it went mainstream, with the likes of Facebook, Microsoft, and Epic Games investing significantly in this space. Will it be a passing fad like Second Life or actually evolve to something permanent? The jury on that is still out but it was significant enough to make Facebook change its corporate identity to Meta.

The fact that technology is getting more complex and changing at a breathtaking pace got cemented firmly in 2021, with a barrage of new terms, trends, and themes that went mainstream. From NFT to Web3 to QCommerce to Social Audio, there was a lot to absorb and internalize.

As we prepare to ring in 2022, Moneycontrol's Tech and Startup team put together a handy glossary of names, themes, and trends that became part of our vocabulary in 2021. Take a look: