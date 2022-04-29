SRF Ltd wins Moneycontrol’s best family business award

SRF Ltd

SRF Ltd was conferred Moneycontrol’s best family business award at Network18’s Indian Family Business Awards–2021, in Mumbai. The award was issued to SRF Ltd in the ‘giga’ category, which comprised nominees with annual revenues in excess of Rs 5,000 crore.

The Gurugram-based company provides a range of products to its customers through its business verticals ranging from fluoro chemicals, specialty chemicals and packaging films to engineering plastics and technical textiles.

Established in 1970 by Arun Bharat Ram as Shri Ram Fibres Limited, the company’s initial focus was the manufacture of nylon cord fibers for tyres. In 1990, the company’s name was changed to SRF Limited. Over the years, SRF has grown from being a single unit tyre cord manufacturer into a professionally-managed, diversified chemicals conglomerate.

Arun Bharat Ram, Chairman of SRF Ltd, started his career in 1967 with the Delhi Cloth & General Mills Co Ltd, the flagship company of the Shri Ram Group of Companies. His sons Ashish Bharat Ram and Kartik Bharat Ram are the managing director and deputy managing director of SRF Ltd, respectively.

Global leader

Under Ram’s leadership, SRF became the second-largest producer of nylon tyre cord fabrics globally.

The company's revenue stood at Rs 8,400.73 crore in FY21, rising from Rs 7,209.80 crore in FY20 and Rs 6,205.09 crore in FY19. Profit before tax stood at Rs 925.56 crore in FY21, up from Rs 780.48 crore in FY20 and Rs 669.04 crore in FY19. Arun Bharat Ram, Ashish Bharat Ram and Kartik Bharat Ram are the promoters of the company, with a shareholding of 50.77 percent.

In 2020, SRF ventured into Europe with its state-of-the-art bi-axially oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) packaging film. Its manufacturing facility, located in Jaszfenyszaru, Hungary, is capable of producing 40,000 MT/annum.

Currently, SRF operates 12 manufacturing plants in India, two in Thailand, one in South Africa, and one in Hungary. The company exports its products to more than 75 countries and has a workforce of more than 7,000 employees from diverse nationalities.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes