App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2020 06:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

This is the first time that an airline in the country has laid such a condition for remuneration

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet has revised the salary structure of its pilots, who will now get paid depending on the fleet utilisation of the airline. This is the first time that an airline in the country has laid such a condition for remuneration.

In a recent communication sent to its pilots, the airline said that - effective from April 1 and until July 2020 - they would be paid only for the hours flown on the basis of hourly rate, Rs 6,020 per hour.

But, this is subject to, the carrier said, to the company achieving flying capacity of 26,000 hours per month or until either written notification in their regard..."

Close

Moneycontrol has seen a copy of this communication.

related news

SpiceJet further said that the pilots "will be entitled to receive a monthly remuneration of Rs 1 lakh, which shall be paid to you upon the company achieving full capacity operations or earlier." This is also for the period April to July.

From August 1, and again depending on the company doing 26,000 hours of flying, pilots will have a compensation structure under a "21 days' work pattern," the company said. The salary band for captains ranges from Rs 4.51 lakh to Rs 4.96 lakh a month.

"This will mean that a captain will take a hit of Rs 1.5 lakh, as compared to a salary for 30 days," a senior executive from the industry said.

Moneycontrol has reached out to SpiceJet for a comment, and will update the story once the airline responds.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 21, 2020 06:37 pm

tags #Business #Companies #SpiceJet

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Nita Ambani recognised among top philanthropists of 2020 who stepped up during COVID-19 pandemic

Nita Ambani recognised among top philanthropists of 2020 who stepped up during COVID-19 pandemic

Likely job cuts, salary reductions to have relatively low impact on SBI: Chairman

Likely job cuts, salary reductions to have relatively low impact on SBI: Chairman

Nepal says 90% of its coronavirus cases are foreign returnees, mostly from India

Nepal says 90% of its coronavirus cases are foreign returnees, mostly from India

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.