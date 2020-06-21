SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet has revised the salary structure of its pilots, who will now get paid depending on the fleet utilisation of the airline. This is the first time that an airline in the country has laid such a condition for remuneration.

In a recent communication sent to its pilots, the airline said that - effective from April 1 and until July 2020 - they would be paid only for the hours flown on the basis of hourly rate, Rs 6,020 per hour.

But, this is subject to, the carrier said, to the company achieving flying capacity of 26,000 hours per month or until either written notification in their regard..."

Moneycontrol has seen a copy of this communication.

SpiceJet further said that the pilots "will be entitled to receive a monthly remuneration of Rs 1 lakh, which shall be paid to you upon the company achieving full capacity operations or earlier." This is also for the period April to July.

From August 1, and again depending on the company doing 26,000 hours of flying, pilots will have a compensation structure under a "21 days' work pattern," the company said. The salary band for captains ranges from Rs 4.51 lakh to Rs 4.96 lakh a month.

"This will mean that a captain will take a hit of Rs 1.5 lakh, as compared to a salary for 30 days," a senior executive from the industry said.

Moneycontrol has reached out to SpiceJet for a comment, and will update the story once the airline responds.