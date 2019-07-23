App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 04:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCLAT dismisses contempt petition against Anil Ambani over RCom payment default

A two-member bench headed by NCLAT Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya, dismissed any contempt plea against Ambani and his officials.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Tuesday dismissed a contempt petition filed against Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani and other officials by minority shareholders alleging non-payment of dues by Reliance Infratel.

A two-member bench headed by NCLAT Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya, dismissed any contempt plea against Ambani and his officials.

"We have found that no case has been made out for contempt," said NCLAT.

Close

Earlier on July 3, NCLAT had reserved its order saying that it will decide whether the the contempt petition filed by HSBC Daisy Investments (Mauritius) and others should be admitted as Reliance Communications (RCom) is going through insolvency proceedings.

related news

Reliance Infratel, is a subsidiary of RCom, and is presently under corporate insolvency resolution process.

HSBC Daisy had moved the appellate tribunal over alleged default of payment of Rs 230 crore by Reliance Infratel.

As per the consent terms of the agreement among Reliance Infratel, HSBC Daisy and others, recorded by the NCLAT in its order dated June 26, 2018, the Anil Ambani-owned firm was to pay the amount in the following six months.

After the six-month period ended, HSBC Daisy and nine other minority shareholders holding 4.26 percent stake in Reliance Infratel filed the contempt plea.

The counsel appearing for resolution professional said that as RCom was going through insolvency proceedings and was under the moratorium period under the IBC, it cannot pay money.

In May this year, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) started the corporate insolvency resolution process of RCom, which has a total bank debt of over Rs 50,000 crore.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 04:05 pm

tags #Anil Ambani #Business #Companies #India #NCLAT #Reliance group

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.