App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 10:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Naresh Goyal appeals for support in letter to pilots, promises 'update' on resolution plan by March 18

Chairman says that he is willing to give any sacrifice to keep the airline flying

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal has written to the airline's pilots, appealing them for "continued support" and assured them that the senior management will give an update on the resolution plan by March 18.

Talking about the resolution plan that has been cleared by the company's board and shareholders, Goyal said:

"While a few steps remain, some critical steps are behind us and the remaining approval processes are well underway. I assure you that I am personally working this situation as rapidly as possible."

The promoter's letter comes two days after an urgently called meeting by lead lender State Bank of India, with Goyal and Etihad Airways CEO Tony Douglas. Etihad holds 24 percent stake in its Indian peer.

related news

According to the resolution plan, fresh shares will be allotted that will lead to dilution of stakes held by Goyal and Etihad, and will see lenders taking control of the airline.

Strained by debts of over Rs 8,000 crore, and a tough repayment schedule, Jet has grounded one-third of its aircraft, rationalised its network and deferred payments to lessors and salaries to pilots and engineers.

The pilots had earlier this week decided to wear black bands in protest, after the airline management didn't keep up with the salary payment schedule. The protest was called off after the India-Pakistan standoff.

Appeal

In the 'heartfelt appeal,' and evoking nostalgia, Goyal said:

"The deep emotion this has evoked leads me to appeal to each of you from my heart, to bear with me through this difficult situation a little longer, till we emerge out of turbulence and fiscal challenges, into clear blue skies."

Giving his "personal commitment' and that he was willing to "make any sacrifice," Goyal said:

"In the last 25 years I have given my life for this company and its employees and today more than ever I am willing to do whatever it takes to ensure that our Jet Airways not only survives but also thrives..."
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 10:21 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.